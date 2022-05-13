DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $25.57 Million Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Seaboard worth $25,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaboard stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,765.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,575.84 and a one year high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

