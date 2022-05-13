DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.63% of TowneBank worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 3,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,955. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

