DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in BCE by 53.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BCE by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in BCE by 11,873.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 718,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in BCE by 0.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.77. 64,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.