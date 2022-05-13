DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 646.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,802 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 212,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

