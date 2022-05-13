DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $118,167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,997,000 after purchasing an additional 388,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.27.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $10.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.91. 106,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,815. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

