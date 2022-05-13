DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,865,000 after buying an additional 64,453 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.57.

LIN stock traded up $7.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,150. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

