DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,449,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $11.00 on Friday, reaching $182.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

