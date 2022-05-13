DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 2.7% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Markel worth $410,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $33.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,324.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,411.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,307.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

