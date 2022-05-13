DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 815 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. 8,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $68.76.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

