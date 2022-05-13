Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DAWN traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 9,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

