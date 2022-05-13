Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.
