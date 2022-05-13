Decentraland Market Cap Hits $2.03 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,673,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,844,094,605 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

