Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.03.

DBTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 78,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,109. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.45. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.