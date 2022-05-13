DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $412.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.86 million and $412.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007215 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,682,871 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

