Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €80.00 ($84.21) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($84.21) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delivery Hero from €53.20 ($56.00) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($168.42) to €153.00 ($161.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.80.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $26.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

