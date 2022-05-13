Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of DEN opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Denbury by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 704.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Denbury by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denbury by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Denbury by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.