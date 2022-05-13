DeRace Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. DeRace has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $2.25 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00544355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 164.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00035732 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,053.88 or 1.97347139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,240,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

