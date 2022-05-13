Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.26). Design Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

DSGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 208.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 44,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

