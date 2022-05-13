Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.26

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

DSGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 301,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

