Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

DM opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

