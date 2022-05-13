Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSWL opened at $3.39 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

