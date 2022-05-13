Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $55.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Formula One Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

NASDAQ FWONA traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,522. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

