Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.05.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Coty by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.