Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $158.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,893. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,010,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after buying an additional 121,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

