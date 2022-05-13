Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Target Price to GBX 3,289

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,421 ($42.18) to GBX 3,289 ($40.55) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,390 ($41.80) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($47.90) to GBX 3,870 ($47.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,516.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Monday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

