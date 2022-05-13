Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Target Price to GBX 3,289

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,421 ($42.18) to GBX 3,289 ($40.55) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,390 ($41.80) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($47.90) to GBX 3,870 ($47.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,516.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Monday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

Bellway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.