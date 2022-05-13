Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $165.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,826.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,173 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

