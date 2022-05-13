Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.25 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.25 ($7.63) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.03 ($7.40).

Shares of LHA opened at €6.78 ($7.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.73. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of €11.25 ($11.84). The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

