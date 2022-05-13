Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €22.50 ($23.68) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.90 ($25.16).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.95 ($18.89) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.62. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

