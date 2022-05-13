DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 16,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

