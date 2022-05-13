Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DBD opened at $3.08 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,482.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,604 shares of company stock worth $235,866. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,970,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 141,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 364,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.