Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:DBD opened at $3.08 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,482.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,604 shares of company stock worth $235,866. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
