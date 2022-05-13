Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $99.90.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $11,548,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.