Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $518.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $23,042,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,039,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 995,249 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 713,190 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

