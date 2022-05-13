Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.90.

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 3,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. Docebo has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

