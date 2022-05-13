Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.62. 8,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,498. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

