Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.00

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 4831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.31%.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

