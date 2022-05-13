Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.
Dorel Industries stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $171.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $23.23.
About Dorel Industries (Get Rating)
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.
