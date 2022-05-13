Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $15.65. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 3,406 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.