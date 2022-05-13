DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the April 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $5,934,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,251,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

NYSE:DLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. 133,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,442. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

