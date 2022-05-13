DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Earnings Results

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. DoubleVerify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DV opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.47.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 17,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $1,598,067. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

