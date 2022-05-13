DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DV. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $20.44 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $1,598,067. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,853,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 717,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,441,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 530,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

