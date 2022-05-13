Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 302.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded up 0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 5.56. 1,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,240. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of 5.14 and a 52 week high of 12.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 6.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOUG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Elliman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $118,611,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $23,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $15,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 1,267,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $8,801,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

