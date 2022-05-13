DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $78,258,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7,654.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 2,379,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.