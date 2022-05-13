DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $24.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $78,258,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7,654.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 2,379,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.