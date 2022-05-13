DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.94

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.25) to GBX 570 ($7.03) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 430 ($5.30) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

