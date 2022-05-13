Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $32,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $109.30. 3,251,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

