Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

