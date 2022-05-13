Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $66.98, but opened at $77.60. Duolingo shares last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 10,441 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 741,567 shares of company stock valued at $65,732,619 and have sold 2,536 shares valued at $253,384.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $342,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 262.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $4,226,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

