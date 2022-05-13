E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$21.50 to C$17.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. E Automotive traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$8.91, with a volume of 2376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.42.

EINC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, E Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.65. The stock has a market cap of C$428.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

