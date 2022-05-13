Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.86. 1,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,949. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.22%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

