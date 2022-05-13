East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWBC stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

