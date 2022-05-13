EasyFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 65.1% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $588,564.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.00 or 0.99980394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00104518 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.